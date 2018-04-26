Grantham care home get cosy in pyjamas

Staff and residents at a Grantham care home donned their softest, cosiest and silliest nightwear for National Wear Your Pyjamas to Work Day last week.

Red Court Care Community, St Edmunds Close, wanted a way to raise some money towards a memorial for a staff member who passed away earlier this year. Activities coordinator Andrea McCartney said: “We always look at what’s in the calender that we can get the residents involved in, from wearing whacky socks to celebrating the Queen’s birthday.”

As well as wearing their pyjamas, the residents took part in bingo and balloon tennis last Monday.

Andrea added: “The residents that preferred not to dress up (or down) found it really funny to see us all in our pyjamas whereas the ones that did join in felt like they were part of something. The staff also liked working in their pj’s.

“Everyone enjoyed themselves.”