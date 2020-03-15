Grantham care home host Great British Bake Off challenge

Care home residents got to try out their culinary skills at their very own ‘bake off’ competition.

Members of staff at Avery Lodge Care Home, in Beacon Lane, and residents’ families were also invited to bake a cake for the contest at the home on Friday.

Pupils from Sandon School were given the important task of judging the entries. They scored each of the eight cakes on appearance, taste and texture.

Activities assistant Courtney Doncaster helped to organise the event.

She said: “We’ve hosted our ‘bake off’ competition for a few years and always like to invite a school along to act as judges.

“Everyone really enjoyed themselves and got to eat lots of cake.”

A school spokesperson added: “We had fun tasting all the cakes and the winner was the chocolate fountain cake.”

