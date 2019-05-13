Grantham care home hosts healthy minds and hearts day

Residents at a Grantham care home took part in a variety of activities to promote healthy hearts and healthy minds.

Around 30 residents of Apple Trees Care and Reablement Centre, off Springfield Road, took part in activities on Thursday which included an exercise class and a game of bingo with fruit and cereal bars up for grabs instead of the usual chocolate and sweet treats.

Residents were also able to taste purple food including blueberry muffins, chocolate beetroot cake, blackcurrant smoothies and fresh fruit gift bags on the bingo which contained a variety of fruit including plums.

Healthy Hearts and Healthy Minds day at Apple Trees (9593324)

Food that is purple in colour is known for containing antioxidants that can prevent or slow damage to cells.

Activities co-ordinator Julie McGrath helped to organise the day.

She said: “We wanted to make people aware that we don’t just offer residential care but that we care to do the very best to keep our residents’ minds, bodies and hearts healthy.”

Move-It Mobility, which delivers high quality sports coaching activities and exercise sessions into care homes, got residents doing a range of chair-based activities to music using stretching aids and balloons.

As part of the event, residents and staff were also encouraged to explore the ‘Lift the Lid on Sex, Intimacy and Relationships’ book, which the home has spent a year developing alongside Alzheimer’s Society and other care providers.

General manager Denise Booth added: “Relationships have a lot to do with a healthy heart and contribute to the overall wellbeing of our residents. People have the human right to form and develop a relationship within the home and staff are given guidance on how to handle such situations.”

Residents enjoyed the activities but Julie admitted that they were not so keen on the fruit prizes at Bingo, adding: “There was still some fruit left over the next day.”