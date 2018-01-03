Grantham care home rated ‘outstanding’

Healthcare inspectors have awarded a Grantham care home the highest possible ranking of ‘outstanding’.

Gregory House in Welby Gardens provides residential and respite care and is one of less than 250 out of more than 27,000 homes in England to receive this grade.

The Care Quality Commission lauded manager Tracy Turfrey for being “inspiring and dedicated to providing care which met the highest of standards”.

The inspection report also applauded employees’ dedication to getting to know the people they supported and responding to their needs and preferences. It said: “Staff were encouraged and enabled to work creatively which achieved consistently outstanding outcomes for the people receiving care.”

Residents were also enthusiastic about Gregory House. One said: “I love living here! I am really happy – I should have moved here sooner.”

Tracy Turfrey said everyone at the home was “extremely proud” of its ‘outstanding’ rating.

She said: “It reflects a huge cumulative effort from all who work here, along with families, outside agencies, our wonderful volunteers, and the local community. We are very passionate about our roles and the care we give, and work hard to ensure that the residents enjoy their time here. The people at Gregory House are what makes it ‘outstanding’.”

Dan Hayes, chief executive of home operators the Orders of St John Care Trust, praised staff for their ‘outstanding’ achievement. He said: “The home is central to the community around it and my colleagues there take an active interest in the whole life of the residents. We employ some amazing people at Gregory House and the credit for this result is all theirs.”