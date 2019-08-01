Grantham care home residents enjoy river cruise
Residents from Newton House Care Home, in Grantham, sailed away on a riverside cruise.
Residents hopped on board the Newark Crusader from Farndon, Newark, earlier this month, and sailed along the River Trent, taking the scenic route past Newark Castle and passing through the Newark Locks.
The residents also enjoyed a picnic lunch provided by the home’s hospitality team, finished off with ice cream.
Anna Senir, general manager of Newton House, said: “Our residents had a whale of a time. The day was a lot of fun and residents were able to enjoy a beautiful day on the river which was quite therapeutic and thankfully the weather held out. Adventures that take place outside of the home are a regular event and we always ask for ideas on where to go.”
Newton House Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare and provides residential care and dementia care for 120 residents from respite to long term stays.
