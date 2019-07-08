Grantham care home residents go back to rock 'n' roll days

Residents at Grantham care homes celebrated National Care Home Open Day on Friday.

Among them was Newton House Care Home, which held a day of rock and roll fun.

Members of the public were invited to join residents of the Barrowby Road care home for a performance by the U3A rock and roll band.

They also tucked into cream tea, homemade scones and jam and a selection of wine, beer and sherry.

General manager Anna Senir was delighted with the turnout from the local community.

Newton House care home hosted a rock and roll performance. (13354112)

She said: “It was great that so many people came along to celebrate National Care Home Open Day with us and the entertainment was thoroughly enjoyed by all.

“Newton House staff and residents love a good celebration but it’s always extra special when the community gets involved, too.”

Meanwhile, Apple Trees Care and Reablement Centre, off Springfield Road, also marked the day.

Carer David Riches was waxed by mother and daughter duo, and fellow carers, Rachel Maddy and Katy Maddy.

Art and Music Day at Gregory House, Grantham. (13354281)

Money raised was collected to go towards the home amenities fund for the residents.

Manager Denise Booth said: “We were all grateful to David and his bravery which prompted lots of conversation in the home!

“A fantastic day was enjoyed at Apple Trees with so many participating alongside our residents in our art-themed activities.”

Gregory House Care Home, in Welby Gardens, helped residents get creative to mark the day.

Arts and crafts included an activity of glasswork, which saw crystals sprinkled on to the glass which then was cooled and given as a keepsake to each resident.

Home manager Anna Lewkowicz said: “The weather was lovely and we were all able to sit outside and to engage in all the activities.

“The residents had a wonderful time listening to the music and drinking mocktails surrounded by their families who came to support, assist and view the exhibition.”

Care Home Open Day, launched by Care England, is celebrated by care homes across the country.

It aims to encourage stronger relationships between care homes and the local community.

It also provides a chance for people to see what life is really like and get to know some of the fascinating people who live there.