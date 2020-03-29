Grantham care home residents inundated with letters following coronavirus visitor ban

Residents at a Grantham care home have been inundated with letters and cards after it closed last week because of the coronavirus outbreak.

People living at Newton House Care Home, in Barrowby Road, are no longer allowed to receive visitors due to social distancing measures brought in to protect the vulnerable and elderly.

After staff announced the closure last Wednesday, residents have been overwhelmed with the amount of letters and cards they have received from members of the public, as well as from a number of schoolchildren in Grantham and the surrounding villages.

Residents at Newton house Nursing Home have received pictures and gifts. (32302485)

Kind-hearted pupils from Belton Lane, Poplar Farm, South Witham and Bottesford sent cards, comics, handmade flowers, stories, pictures and even some handmade board games.

The residents now look forward to receiving the post every day.

Barbara, 86, said: “What super hard work and effort had been put into this kind gesture and how clever the children are.”

Residents at Newton house Nursing Home have received pictures and gifts.

George, 98, has been reading the story ‘Ruin’, which has been written by one of the school children, and was amazed at how descriptive it was.

Activities co-ordinator Karen Olivant is hoping that they will soon be able to repay everyone’s kindness.

She said: “We are still receiving post every single day. Our residents and staff are overwhelmed at everyone’s kindness during this hard time.

“The whole home’s spirit has really been lifted, especially by the local schools who have shown such compassion and respect for their elderly people.

Residents at Newton house Nursing Home have received pictures and gifts.

“We cannot wait to write back to them.”

Residents have been receiving flowers and cards.

