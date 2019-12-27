Grantham care home take part in 'Elf Day' for charity

A Grantham care home kicked off its Christmas celebrations earlier this month, taking part in an ‘Elf Day’ and raising almost £200 for the Alzheimer’s Society, alongside other fund-raising activities.

On December 6, residents and staff from Red Court Care Community, in St Edmunds Close, all joined in the fun and dressed up in festive elf costumes.

They used the day as an opportunity to talk about dementia, and the ways to best support loved ones to live well with the condition.

General manager Anita Human said: “Our staff and residents were all great sports and got stuck in with ‘Elf Day’. It’s such a fantastic initiative to get involved in and I’m really proud of how much we raised – we had a lot of fun, too!”

Elf Day is organised by the Alzheimer’s Society each year to help raise money and awareness of dementia.

Residents and staff enjoyed lots of other festive fun this month, including a pantomime by a group who specialise in care home productions. They were also treated to special performances from numerous groups of local singers throughout December.

