Grantham care home to launch dementia cafe

A Grantham care home is setting up a dementia cafe to offer people a place to socialise and learn more about dementia.

Apple Trees Care and Reablement Centre, off Springfield Road, Grantham, will host its first cafe on Friday, February 14, between 2pm and 4pm, with games and puzzles provided.

A dementia nurse will also be on hand to answer any questions.

Apple Trees Care and Reablement Centre, Grantham.

Activities co-ordinator Julie McGrath said: “We hope to do this on the last Friday of each month to encourage the general public in to relax and a chat while offering advice and support to those that need it.”

