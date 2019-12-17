Home   News   Article

Grantham care home unveils 'Memory Lane' cafe for residents

By Tracey Davies
Published: 13:10, 17 December 2019
 | Updated: 13:11, 17 December 2019

Residents at a care home in Grantham can take a trip back in time in their very own ‘Memory Lane’ cafe.

The quaint cafe was unveiled at Belvoir House Care Home, in Brownlow Street, last Tuesday, to provide residents with a quiet place to relax and reminisce.

Residents will also be able to challenge each other with a variety of traditional board games and listen to music.

