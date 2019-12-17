Grantham care home unveils 'Memory Lane' cafe for residents
Published: 13:10, 17 December 2019
| Updated: 13:11, 17 December 2019
Residents at a care home in Grantham can take a trip back in time in their very own ‘Memory Lane’ cafe.
The quaint cafe was unveiled at Belvoir House Care Home, in Brownlow Street, last Tuesday, to provide residents with a quiet place to relax and reminisce.
Residents will also be able to challenge each other with a variety of traditional board games and listen to music.
