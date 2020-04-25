Grantham care homes grateful for amazing response by the community

The community has made an amazing response by providing care and nursing homes with food and protective equipment as they try to cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

Homes for the elderly are trying to make sure their vulnerable residents are protected from the virus. This has prompted individuals and local groups to make their own personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face masks and provide food, hand creams and other items for staff and residents at homes.

It can be a particularly distressing time for many elderly residents who are unable to receive visits from relatives during the pandemic.