Grantham care home's oldest resident celebrates 106th birthday

A Grantham woman is one of the town’s oldest residents at 106 and she enjoyed a birthday celebration to mark the special occasion.

Irene Taylor marked the occasion on Saturday, September 8 with balloons, banners and a cake at Harrowby Lodge Nursing Home, in Harrowby Lane, where she has been a resident since 2010.

Irene, who is the care home’s oldest resident, also received a card from the Queen wishing her well on her birthday.

Irene was born in Great Yarmouth in 1913, shortly before the outbreak of the First World War. She was one of eight children born to parents Annie and George.

The family grew up in ‘The Row Houses’, which were unique to the town at the time.

Irene has fond memories of swimming and skating and then working as a silk weaver in Great Yarmouth until her marriage to husband Billy in 1939. The newlyweds moved in with Billy’s parents to help run their restaurant.

Irene and Billy returned to Grantham during the Second World War, where Billy worked as a machine setter in a munitions factory. Their son Robert arrived shortly after in 1943 and the family settled in East Street.

Irene continued to live on East Street following her husband’s death in 1972.

She later started to work for John Wallwork, who owned a small bric-a-brac shop before building a furniture store which eventually became the Fine Fare supermarket in Castlegate.

Irene eventually moved to Riverside Flats in Grantham, where she lived for 18 years before moving into Harrowby Lodge Nursing Home at the age of 97.

But Irene, who loves to socialise and make new friends, remained fiercely independent and was still decorating well into her eighties.

A spokesperson said: “We all love Irene. She has a wonderful sense of humour and a positive attitude to life. We enjoyed making a fuss of her on her special day.”