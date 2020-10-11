A Grantham man has completed 300 miles on his bike to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Ian Hides, 45, decided to raise money for the charity to help him lose weight. After joining Slimming World to get his weight down, he took up the cycling challenge and has raised £260 with a target of £300.

Ian, a full-time carer, said: “There was no set route. I just had to complete the 300 miles in September.

Ian Hides took part in Cycle 300 to raise £300 for Cancer Research UK. (42498741)

“My routes have been varied from riding through town out to Belton and back, to cycling the complete trail around Rutland Water which was a full circuit of 23 miles and that was the hardest ride. I was also out around the Vale of Belvoir. I completed the 300 miles in 17 days.”

To help Ian reach his target you can make a donation on his Cancer Research page .

Ian added on his page: “I will be pedalling harder than ever because I want to raise money for life-saving research and help bring forward the day when all cancers are cured. Every penny makes a huge difference to vital cancer research so please show your support with a donation to my page.”