Grantham Carnival called off amid coronavirus fears

Organisers of the annual Grantham Carnival have been forced to cancel the June event over fears the coronavirus will continue to wreak havoc into the summer.

The cancellation will be a first for the carnival in its 35-year history.

Roy Wright, chairman of the Grantham Carnival and Events Group, said: "[The cancellation] is the responsible thing to do.

"It wouldn't be right to hold such a large gathering of people, so, in conjunction with South Kesteven District Council, we've taken the responsible decision.

"It's for the good of the community to cancel the event."

This year's carnival, which always takes place over the weekend of Father's Day in June, would have been the 35th annual event.

It is organised by the carnival and events group and part-funded by the council, and is the town's largest community event, attracting thousands of visitors.

Taking place over two days in Wyndham Park, it is launched with a parade of floats and performers through the town centre, and features arena acts, fairground rides, stalls and other attractions, plus an evening music event.

Although bad news for 2020, Roy is already looking towards the 2021 Grantham Carnival, which will take place over the weekend of June 19-20.

