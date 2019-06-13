Grantham Carnival's programme of entertainment
In the Entertainment Arena:
Saturday
1pm Parade arrives
1.05pm Battle of Britain Memorial Flight – Lancaster flypast
1.10pm Presentation To Winning Floats
1.35pm Caledonian Pipe Band
2pm Van Buren’s Magic Show
2.30pm Beth Cresswell School of Dance and Zumba
3.20pm Kesteven Rugby Club
4pm LDC Dance
4.35pm ACF Display
5pm Van Buren’s Magic Show
Sunday
Noon Van Buren’s Magic Show
12.35pm Beth Cresswell School of Dance and Zumba
1.20pm Ridgeside Falconry Birds of Prey
1.40pm ACF Display
2.05pm Kesteven Rugby Club
2.45pm Ridgeside Dogs
3.10pm Concourse Of Classic Cars
3.30pm Van Buren’s Magic Show
4pm Ridgeside Full Monty
4.26pm Battle of Britain Memorial Flight – Spitfire flypast
8.30am-4.30pm Classic Car Show in Queen Elizabeth Park
Entertainment Marquee, day-time programme
Saturday
12.30pm Carousel Roadshow disco
1pm Naturally Sourced
1.45pm Sunburst / Dunne and Rusted
3pm Grantham School of Dancing
3.30pm Sunburst / Dunne and Rusted
4pm Carousel Roadshow
Sunday
Noon Carousel Roadshow
1.45pm Beth Cresswell School of Dance
2.30pm Carousel Roadshow
(Times are approximate and may be subject to change. Flypasts are weather dependent)
