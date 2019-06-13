Grantham Carnival's programme of entertainment

In the Entertainment Arena:

Saturday

1pm Parade arrives

1.05pm Battle of Britain Memorial Flight – Lancaster flypast

1.10pm Presentation To Winning Floats

1.35pm Caledonian Pipe Band

2pm Van Buren’s Magic Show

2.30pm Beth Cresswell School of Dance and Zumba

3.20pm Kesteven Rugby Club

4pm LDC Dance

4.35pm ACF Display

5pm Van Buren’s Magic Show

Sunday

Noon Van Buren’s Magic Show

12.35pm Beth Cresswell School of Dance and Zumba

1.20pm Ridgeside Falconry Birds of Prey

1.40pm ACF Display

2.05pm Kesteven Rugby Club

2.45pm Ridgeside Dogs

3.10pm Concourse Of Classic Cars

3.30pm Van Buren’s Magic Show

4pm Ridgeside Full Monty

4.26pm Battle of Britain Memorial Flight – Spitfire flypast

8.30am-4.30pm Classic Car Show in Queen Elizabeth Park

Ye Olde Redtail falconry display. (2594911)

Entertainment Marquee, day-time programme

Saturday

12.30pm Carousel Roadshow disco

1pm Naturally Sourced

1.45pm Sunburst / Dunne and Rusted

3pm Grantham School of Dancing

3.30pm Sunburst / Dunne and Rusted

4pm Carousel Roadshow

Sunday

Noon Carousel Roadshow

1.45pm Beth Cresswell School of Dance

2.30pm Carousel Roadshow

(Times are approximate and may be subject to change. Flypasts are weather dependent)