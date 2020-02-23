Grantham charity board removed from town centre after being vandalised

A charity noticeboard has been removed from Grantham town centre after it kept getting vandalised.

The noticeboard, on St Peters Hill, belonged to South Lincolnshire Blind Society (SLBS) and was used to promote its charity fund-raising events and signpost people to them for support.

But after it was vandalised for a third time in December, members from Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club stepped in to help.

Members from Grantham Sunrise Rotary. (29454477)

Last week, a small team of Sunrisers demolished the old board and removed it.

They are now working on a new board for the blind society, and hope to have it installed in the next few weeks.

Susan Swinburn, chief executive of the charity, which is based in Finkin Street, Grantham, is pleased that the society will still have the opportunity to reach out to people.

She said: “We have had that notice board for 20 years. Being able to have that visible presence on our high street helps us to tell people about the help that is available to support people living with sight loss and their carers too.

“It is a really prime site for us.

“One of our volunteers tried to repair it but then the front was completely smashed in once again.

“We are so grateful to Sunrise Rotary.

“We are fortunate to have fabulous people in our town that willing to help us.”

Sunrise president Deborah Wylie, added: “It’s such a wonderful project and one that the local community will benefit hugely

from.”

Read more Grantham