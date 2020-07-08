Home   News   Article

Grantham Lions Club announce new president

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 12:44, 08 July 2020
 | Updated: 12:46, 08 July 2020

The Grantham Lions Club have announced that their new president for the coming year will be Godfrey Mackinder.

Godfrey has been a member of the Lions for 32 years, already having served as President twice before.

He said: “It is an honour for me to be President in this year as it will be 50 years of Grantham Lions Club serving the Community of Grantham and District. When the pandemic is over and we can get back to organising events.

Read more
Grantham

More by this author

Matthew Taylor

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE