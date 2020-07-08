The Grantham Lions Club have announced that their new president for the coming year will be Godfrey Mackinder.

Godfrey has been a member of the Lions for 32 years, already having served as President twice before.

He said: “It is an honour for me to be President in this year as it will be 50 years of Grantham Lions Club serving the Community of Grantham and District. When the pandemic is over and we can get back to organising events.