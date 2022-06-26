Treetop Foundation, a family run charity based in Grantham is appealing for support with its aid to school children in Sierra Leone.

The charity currently works with 230 children in the UMC primary school in Tombodu, Sierra Leone, where it provides food programmes, teacher training, educational resources, and sports equipment.

It is now appealing for donations and support in order to expand its reach to more children, and to introduce further sports, food and educational opportunities, to help build a more positive and rewarding future for them.

The Treetop Foundation currently feeds 230 children providing them with two meals a day, costing on average £1,000 per month.

With nourishing food, the children are better equipped to continue their education. It has also been focussing efforts on building a main well in a village so that everyone there has accessible clean water, helping to reduce the chances of infection and illness.

The project needs £19,000 in total and the charity is still raising money for this.

School maintenance, such as suitable flooring is also being tackled, and the provision of stationery, musical equipment and books so help expand the children’s learning. These are ongoing resources that always need funding and the charity believes the children should have access and opportunity to the things we enjoy, just as we do here.

Another key campaign is period poverty with the Treetop team working hard to ensure the girls are provided with soap, underwear and sanitary pads, allowing them to stay in education.

If you would like to find out more on how the Treetop Foundation is working to improve the lives of impoverished children in Sienna Leone, or would like to donate, please visit: www.thetreetopfoundation.org

