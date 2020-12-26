Grantham charity Inspire+ delivers hot meals to children during Christmas break

A Grantham-based sports charity has been delivering hot meals to children throughout Grantham.

Inspire+ is continuing to support children through its ‘Move and Food’ project during the run up to Christmas.

The team has been out delivering hot meals and active challenges to families on the Earlesfield estate after some children have been identified as not receiving free school meals but whose families have been pushed into hardship due to the pandemic.

Inspire+ have been delivering hot meals across Grantham. (43692243)

All families of children involved will also be receiving a bumper food hamper before Christmas.

CEO and founder Vincent Brittain said: “We are really pleased to be providing this support at a time when some families are really struggling to make ends meet.”

Chris Graves, operations manager, added: “It has been truly heart-warming to see the smiles from the children and the gratitude from parents.

“The power of physical activity has such a great impact to all of us, this is a project we hope to continue for a long time to come.”