Grantham charity Inspire+ helps secure millions towards PE in schools

A Grantham-based sports charity has helped to secure £320 million in government funding towards primary school PE.

Vincent Brittain, chief executive of Inspire+, on Springfield Road, helped to spearhead a campaign which saw more than 100 of the nation’s sports stars pen an open letter calling on the government to guarantee its primary school sport funding.

The annual payment, which was launched in 2013, is ring-fenced to improve the provision of PE.