Grantham charity supported over 200 vulnerable people on Christmas Day
Published: 12:00, 09 January 2021
A Grantham charity supported over 200 vulnerable people on Christmas Day.
Thanks to the help of over 50 volunteers, Grantham Poverty Concern was able to support 203 people in the town and surrounding area over Christmas.
The vast majority who benefitted from the charity’s work had a full home cooked Christmas dinner, dessert, Christmas presents/gifts bag and a food parcel delivered to their door on Christmas Day.