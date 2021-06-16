Grantham Poverty Concern, also known as Grantham Passage, will be reopening its locations at churches across Grantham to resume providing hot meals seven days a week.

This comes after 15 months of supporting the vulnerable in the Grantham community throughout the pandemic.

The charity recently surpassed 10,000 food parcels distributed since the beginning of the first national lockdown.

Chris Thomas (middle) receiving a donation from the Grantham Lions. (48233049)

From Monday July 5, Grantham Passage will be reopening to serve hot meals 7 days a week again for those who need it, with more details on their website.

Chris Thomas, of Grantham Poverty Concern, said: "All at Grantham Poverty Concern have been incredibly humbled by the levels of support shown over the last 15 months.

"As a community the people of Grantham, local businesses, community champions, other charities have stepped forward and supported us in a way we could never have envisaged.

Grantham Passage volunteer, Andy Maddison. (48233052)

"Over the last 20 years as a charity we have always focused on Grantham and those people who have needed some help, guidance, signposting or just a friend to be a listening ear."

Chris also thanked the "amazing support" of people and businesses that have helped over the past year, including Sue Healey at Morrison’s, the customers of Morrison’s and Sainsbury’s, ASDA, Sunrise Rotary, Swimarathon, Grantham Lions, Grantham Rotary, Country Victualler, Payplan and Brakes. Chris added: "Plus hundreds of other of our community family then we would not have been able to serve those in need in the way we have."

Thanks was also given to South Kesteven District Council, who supported the charity in finding suitable premises for them to continue their support of families.

Chris added: "As we come out of lockdown and straight into school summer holidays we realise that this is a very challenging time of year for families, so we are committed to continuing this support until later in the year.

Grantham Passage volunteer, Esther Maddison. (48233045)

"This has never been needed more than during the darkest times of COVID, households have been affected in ways that they never dreamt were possible.

"We are lucky to have a fantastic dedicated team of volunteers who have a real calling to help others and I am so grateful to them for their time and efforts over the last 15 months."

If anybody would like any further details or wishes to donate then visit their website or contact Chris Thomas on 07517 943792.