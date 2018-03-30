Grantham children get crafty to illustrate Easter story

Churchgoers tucked into a free ‘breakfast in Jerusalem’ on Palm Sunday at Harrowby Lane Methodist Church, Harrowby Lane.

After filling up on bacon rolls, children were then able to show off their creative sides and make a variety of crafts including felt donkeys, plastic goblets and pouches to illustrate the Easter story, which were then used in the interactive church service.

Steward Pat Hiley said: “We were looking at how to tell the Easter story in different ways and encouraging children to have fun in church.”