Grantham Children’s Disabled Society - Santa surprise at families’ lunch

Father Christmas took time out of his busy schedule to surprise families at Grantham Disabled Children Society’s (GCDS) annual Christmas meal last week.

More than 80 adults and children from 18 families enjoyed a play session at Fuzzy Eds before tucking into Christmas dinner at the Muddle Go Nowhere on Barrowby Road, last Monday.

Ryan Blair receives his gift from Santa Claus

GDCS trustee Darryl Blair joined the society four years ago. He said: “There were so many of us that we took up half of the restaurant.”

Santa Claus handed out presents from toys handed out by generous bikers who took part in the Toy Run at the end of last month.

Santa then joined the children and their families for dinner.

Darryl added: “Most of the children were really shocked and excited when they met Santa.”

Darryl, along with fellow GDCS trustee’s Micky Stokes and Alison Telfer, would like to thank Mike and the staff at The Muddle Go Nowhere.

Since GDCS was founded in 2013, it has provided a place for children with additional needs to meet up and be together.

As well as the annual Christmas meal, the community group also arrange trips including Butlins in Skegness and Yorkshire Wildlife Park as well as meeting regularly to organise fundraising activities.

The society are hoping to raise enough funds to become a registered charity next year.

Darryl added: “We would like to thank the people of Grantham, local businesses and our members for supporting GDCS and we look forward to doing it all again in 2018.”

For more information on supporting the group or becoming a member, contact the trustees on 07398 546263 or email granthamdisabledchildrensociety@hotmail.com