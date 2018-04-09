Grantham children walk to raise awareness of cerebral palsy

Two Grantham children in their walking frames walked all the way from Wyndham Park to McDonald’s.

They were joined by around 20 others in an event to raise awareness of cerebral palsy.

Harry Weatherstone and Lily Sharp took part in the walk.

Walk With Harry was organised by mum Hayley Goodwin and it raised more than £200 to fight the condition.

Three-year-old Harry Weatherstone was diagnosed with cerebral palsy last year, which affects on in 400 children and is the most common form of disability affecting children.

The event took place on Sunday March 25, National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day. It started in Wyndham Park and ended at McDonalds.

Hayley, 24, said when Harry was diagnosed last year, it was too soon to organise an event for the day in 2017 so a walk was organised for this March 25.

Harry was joined by Lily Sharp, a five year-old Grantham girl who also has cerebral palsy, and is now a friend of Harry.

Hayley continued: “We wanted to raise awareness of cerebral palsy. I think the Walk With Harry went so well this year. We will probably do it again next year, though maybe not the same route.”

People can still donate to the walk by going to the website of Little Explorer’s Nursery in Grantham.