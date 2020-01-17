Grantham children's play area remains closed for resurfacing

A children's play area in Grantham remains closed for resurfacing work to be carried out.

Work is due to start work on Princess Drive play area early next week – weather permitting.

Wyndham toddler play area, Princess Drive play area and Hornsby Road play area were temporarily shut for refurbishment last week.

The toddler play area at Wyndham Park has been resurfaced. (26836532)

The toddlers’ play area in Wyndham Park, Grantham, and Hornsby Road play area have since both been reopened.

South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) apologised for any inconvenience

