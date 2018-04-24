Grantham church comes Alive with new kitchen

Have your say

Grantham’s Alive church staged its first ever lunch club in brand new facilitiues after 18 months of fundraising.

Some £20,000 was raised, boosted by £3,000 from South Kesteven District Council’s Community Fund and white goods from the Bishop of Lincoln’s Social Justice Fund.

Volunteer Alison Allenby said: “Our grant from the Community Fund was a real life-saver. We couldn’t get any other funding to get that done.”

The lunch club meets every Tuesday, serving three courses for £3, adding to other events at the Alive Church, including a pre-school group, youth club and a knit and natter group.

Alive Church pastor Jonas Eyles thanked SKDC for the help, saying the former kitchen was not fit for purpose.

“There is a national epidemic of loneliness and isolation, and we want to use the lunch club and other activities to tackle that.”

Mayor Mike Cook opened the kitchen, which SKDC cabinet member for communities Nick Neilson said would “make a huge difference for the Alive Church engagement with its community.”