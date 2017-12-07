Grantham church launches community cafe

A new church cafe is being launched as part of a project aimed at engaging with the local community more.

Harrowby Lane Methodist Church and Community Centre, Harrowby Lane, will be marking the opening of its new ‘garden cafe’ tomorrow with free refreshments for anyone that goes along.

Treasurer Sue Barnes, who joined the church in 2005 and is heading up the garden project, said: “The cafe is part of a much larger project and long-term vision for the centre including additional outdoor seating, landscaping the outside area and creating a garden with raised planting areas, where the local community can come and grow fruit and vegetables.”

The garden cafe will open every Friday between 9am and 12pm offering a range of tasty treats including hot drinks, soup and cakes.