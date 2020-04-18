Grantham church will stream service live on-line following cancellation of St George's Day parade

A special service will be streamed on-line to replace this year’s St George’s Day parade which has been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

A short act of worship will be relayed via the Facebook page of St Wulfram’s Church on Sunday, April, 26, the day the parade was due to take place.

Father James Titley, assistant curate at St Wulfram's and district chaplain to Grantham Scouts, said: "Owing to the Covid-19 situation, Grantham Scouts and Guides were forced to cancel their annual St George's parade and service, an event that is often much anticipated and well attended by the people of Grantham.