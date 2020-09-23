Grantham churches to open their doors to the homeless again this winter

Churches in Grantham will again open their doors to the homeless overnight to help them through the winter.

St Wulfram's,St Mary’s Roman Catholic, Harrowby Lane Methodist churches took part in a pilot scheme last year to give shelter to the homeless in Grantham over the winter months of January, February and March.

The pilot of Grantham Ark Winter Night Shelter provided accommodation for 12 people , giving them food, a dry, warm place to sleep and a sense of dignity.

Assistant curate Mel Parkin with volunteers Jane Mudie, left, and Deena Bryant, right, at the night shelter provided by St Wulfram's Church last year. (26316245)

Since the shelter last winter, Grantham Ark has become a registered charity and is working to be able to open a permanent shelter in the town to support those in need all year round.

Father Stuart Cradduck, rector of St Wulfram's Church, said that over the last few years there had sadly been an increasing number of people who are homeless with little or no provision in the district.

Fr Stuart said: "Last year church members with volunteers from beyond Grantham did something special.

"The reasons people find themselves homeless, sleeping on the streets, in tents or sofa surfing, are many and varied. A common misunderstanding is that homelessness is usually caused by substance misuse, a belief that can be a barrier to a compassionate and empathetic response."

Volunteers are needed to join a fund-raising Sleepout and run the shelters. The Sleepout will both raise awareness of the growing issue locally and raise money towards the permanent emergency night shelter. It will ensure that all Covid-19 guidelines are followed.

Fr Stuart said Grantham’s first Sleepout was a huge success and it is hoped to have even greater support this year. It will be held on Friday, December 4, in the grounds of Grantham House from 9pm to 7am.

Fr Stuart said: "We want to encourage as many people as possible to take part in this event, to spend the night outside no matter what the weather to see a glimpse of what it is like to be homeless for the night."

The event is open to everyone, and more details, including a briefing document, flyers, individual registration forms, group registration forms (which need to be completed in addition to individual forms for those under 18) and sponsorship forms can be found on the St Wulfram’s website at www.stwulframs.org.uk

The Night Shelter will begin on Monday, January 4, 2021 running each night until March 29. Each week one of the churches will take it in turn to host those who are homeless. Government guidance on of Covid-19 will be followed and there will be additional support from Housing Justice to ensure the safety of all volunteers and guests.

Volunteers are needed to help each night at each location. There were 80 volunteers last year and it is hoped to encourage more this year.

Anybody who wishes to volunteer to help with night shelters should email granthamark@stwulframs.com

Training is required by all who volunteer. This will be held on October 3 and 10 at St Wulfram’s Church.

Fr Stuart added: "We live in a time when those on the ‘edges of society’ are too often forgotten or ignored and I sincerely hope that people will recognise this growing situation and respond to this call for help as the church communities come together to try and help those on the margins of our lives."