Grantham Civic Society maintains historic boundary posts

A Grantham society is preserving and cleaning historic boundary posts in the area.

Lead by John Manterfield, Grantham Civic Society has been re-exposing and cleaning boundary posts which marked the former boundaries of the Borough of Grantham.

The Borough can trace its legal status back to 1463 but this was swept away on April 1, 1974 when the boroughs of Grantham and Stamford and various rural districts were merged to form South Kesteven District Council.

John Manterfield of Grantham Civic Society cleaning the boundary post on Belton Lane. (46183759)

Following the merger, these distinctive black and white painted, cast iron posts, made by the local firm James Coultas & Sons, became obsolete.

John estimates that the posts originate from 1879 when the boundaries of the borough of Grantham were increased to take in the suburbs of Spittlegate to the south and Little Gonerby to the north.

The posts were erected where the boundaries traversed the roads leading into Grantham. The borough was subsequently extended again “in the inter-war period when ribbon development alongside the roads leading into the town had increased the town’s population and urban area,” said John.

He added: “At that point I believe some earlier posts were re-positioned and new ones made to match the original posts.”

John has recorded the location of each surviving boundary post, having found seven as of now. He discovered them on his daily permitted exercise during lockdown, finding one on Belton Lane and two on both Manthorpe Road and Gonerby Hill.

He also found one located on Somerby Hill and, most recently, on Cold Harbour Lane.

John hopes to find others, with Grantham Civic Society having an old photo of a boundary post at the former entrance to Saltersford Water Works on Spittlegate Level.

He believes that there were more on Harlaxton Road, Barrowby Road, Harrowby Lane, Dysart Road and possibly on Beacon Lane.

John said: “Some may have been removed for new development or road-widening, others may survive deep in overgrown hedges.”

He added: “Sadly, we don’t think there are any more surviving.

“We are keen to preserve these remaining posts and maybe they could be protected with some form of local listing in due course.”

If anyone knows of the location of any other boundary posts in the area, email granthamcivicsociety@virginmedia.com