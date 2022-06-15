Grantham Civic Society receives a letter of thanks from the Queen

Grantham Civic Society has received a response from the Queen after they congratulated her on her Platinum Jubilee.

After sending the message of congratulation, the society then received a letter from Buckingham Palace.

In the letter from Victoria Tuke, head of the Queen's Private Office, she says: "The Queen has asked me to thank you for your kind message sent on the Seventieth Anniversary of Her Majesty's Accession."

Ruth Crook, of Grantham Civic Society, with the letter from the Queen. (57318987)

She added: "In return, The Queen sends her best wishes to you all for a most enjoyable Platinum Jubilee year."

Ruth Crook, of Grantham Civic Society, said: "Grantham Civic Society wanted to congratulate Her Majesty and thank her for 70 years of service to our country."