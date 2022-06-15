Grantham Civic Society receives a letter of thanks from the Queen
Published: 09:00, 15 June 2022
Grantham Civic Society has received a response from the Queen after they congratulated her on her Platinum Jubilee.
After sending the message of congratulation, the society then received a letter from Buckingham Palace.
In the letter from Victoria Tuke, head of the Queen's Private Office, she says: "The Queen has asked me to thank you for your kind message sent on the Seventieth Anniversary of Her Majesty's Accession."
She added: "In return, The Queen sends her best wishes to you all for a most enjoyable Platinum Jubilee year."
Ruth Crook, of Grantham Civic Society, said: "Grantham Civic Society wanted to congratulate Her Majesty and thank her for 70 years of service to our country."