Grantham club welcomes new president

A long-established Grantham club has welcomed a new president to the helm.

Retiring president of Probus 88 Terry Kirk handed over the Insignia of Office to Norman Dawes during the club’s annual meeting and Christmas lunch at Belton Park Golf Club last Wednesday.

Richard Baxter was nominated as vice president for the coming year.

Retiring president Terry Kirk hands over the Insignia of Office to the new president, Norman Dawes. (24912045)

During the meeting, which began with reports made by the secretary and treasurer, the committee was re-elected en bloc and reference made to an upcoming year of “fine lunches and interesting speakers”.

Assistant secretary Peter Giles said: “During the past year members have been entertained by variety of talks on a wide range of subjects, varying from ‘Ferrand Spence – Government Spy’, to ‘My Time as a Pilot’, given by one of our own members.

“Next year’s programme looks just as good.”

Anyone interested in joining Probus 88 is asked to contacting the club’s secretary, George Roe, on 01476 567247.

