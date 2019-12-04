Grantham colleagues donate 70 gift shoeboxes to children's charity

Kindhearted colleagues at a Grantham based construction company have donated 70 shoeboxes of gifts to a charity that distributes them to underprivileged children in Africa, Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Tom Finney who owns TGF Building Services Ltd and his colleague Robert Bell wanted to help after reading about Samaritans Purse ‘Operation Child’ initiative.

Tom said: “When we saw the charity’s video, it really captured our hearts and we decided that we wanted to help.”

TGF Building Services. (23123659)

The pair spent 10 days packing 70 shoeboxes with gifts including educationaland household items, cuddly toys and footballs.

Tom added: “We just jumped on Amazon and ordered whatever we could.”

TGF supplied a van full of packed shoeboxes to the distribution centre in Grimsby last week.

Tom aded: “We are really pleased that we were able to help but we would like to be more prepared next year and do something bigger to help.”

Read more Grantham