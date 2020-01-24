Grantham colleagues give up favourite treats for 100 days

Staff at Grantham College have pledged to give up something they love for 100 days to raise funds for a ‘magic’ sensory carpet.

Staff in departments across the entire college have chosen to forgo alcohol, biscuits, crisps, puddings, chocolate and make-up, to raise £10,000 for the sensory carpet for the college Day Break centre, which offers leisure activities for young adults with learning or physical disabilities.

IT manager James Meenaghan came up with the idea and has vowed to give up cakes, biscuits and alcohol from January 1 until Thursday, April 9.