Grantham colleagues raise more than £1,000 for the homeless

Colleagues have raised more than £1,000 towards a permanent homeless shelter in Grantham.

Five colleagues from Springwell Alternative Academy on New Beacon Road, Grantham, took part in the Grantham Ark sponsored sleep-out earlier this month to raise money for the homeless.

They presented a cheque for £1,165 to Father James Titley at St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham on Friday.

Staff at Springwell Academy took part in the sleep out this month.

Teacher Julie Letchworth said they all felt compelled to do something after working with homeless people in the past.

She said: “Many of us have either worked with the homeless before or felt a great sympathy for the cause so when the opportunity came up to do something to help local people who are homeless it felt right to do it. We wanted to raise awareness as well as funds.”

The group wrapped themselves up and settled down for the night.

Julie added: “It was pretty tough but we were very lucky with the weather and to have a safe place to lay our heads, not to mention being very glad to have homes to go to at the end of the night.”

Despite it being a tough night, the group

Julie added: “We are so lucky to have a safe and comfortable place to call our own. Our one night of discomfort was nothing compared to having to live like that day in day out. We hope the funds raised will help to provide a permanent night shelter in our area to ease the problem for local homeless individuals.”

The group handed their donations to St Wulfram's Church on Friday.

Father Stuart Cradduck, rector of St Wulfram’s, was delighted with everyone’s efforts.

He added: “We’re delighted that so many took part in the sleep-out and especially our friends at Springwell Academy.

“They chose what I would describe as a terrible spot, right underneath a floodlight so I’m not sure how much sleep they actually got! The response to the sleep out sponsorship has been amazing and we know that those from Springwell gained a great amount.”

Volunteers are needed to help out at a new winter night shelter for homeless people in Grantham. Grantham Winter Night Shelter will take place in three churches across the town – St Wulfram’s Church, St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church and Harrowby Lane Methodist Church when it opens next month. Each one of the churches will take it in turns to host those who are homeless.

For more information, email: granthamark@stwulframs.com

