Grantham colleagues raise thousands of pounds for charity

Colleagues at a Grantham foodservice supplier have raised thousands of pounds for a number of local charities.

Staff at Brakes, at Gonerby Moor, took part in a variety of fund-raising events last year including two 26-mile bike rides around Rutland Water, coffee and cake days, raffles, games and a night out dog racing, to raise an impressive £8,000.

They invited local representatives from their chosen charities to collect their donations at a cheque presentation, including Marie Curie, Macmillan Cancer Research, St Barnabas Hospice and the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.