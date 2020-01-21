Grantham colleagues raise thousands of pounds for charity
Published: 12:00, 21 January 2020
| Updated: 12:09, 21 January 2020
Colleagues at a Grantham foodservice supplier have raised thousands of pounds for a number of local charities.
Staff at Brakes, at Gonerby Moor, took part in a variety of fund-raising events last year including two 26-mile bike rides around Rutland Water, coffee and cake days, raffles, games and a night out dog racing, to raise an impressive £8,000.
They invited local representatives from their chosen charities to collect their donations at a cheque presentation, including Marie Curie, Macmillan Cancer Research, St Barnabas Hospice and the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.
Read moreGrantham
More by this authorTracey Davies