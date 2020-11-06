A 16-year-old music artist who attends Grantham College has been selected by BBC Introducing for a showcase this weekend.

Bujana Kopliku's song ‘Good as Love’, dedicated to grandfather who recently passed away, will air on Saturday night between 8:15pm and 8:45pm on BBC radio’s Leicester, Nottingham and Derby.

Born and raised in Grantham, Bujana (known as Boo) currently studies media at Grantham College.

She wrote and produced her first song "Somewhere a Melody" aged just 13 and posted it on Youtube, where it currently has over 7,000 views.

This encouraged her to create more original songs and publish even more music and she has a long pipeline of other singles which will be released in the coming weeks.

Boo said: "I woke up to the email from BBC Introducing telling me that my new track ‘Good as Love’ had been accepted to be featured on BBC Leicester, Nottingham and Derby radio stations!

Boo Kopliku will be showcased on BBC Introducing (43020767)

"I was so excited and ran to tell my family! I’m really grateful that this particular song was picked to be played.

"It means a lot to me since it's dedicated to my Grandfather who recently passed away this September. He loved music and supported me the whole way. I hope he would have loved this one too."

Before attending Grantham College, Boo was home schooled along with her four sisters.

As well as being a singer/songwriter, Boo can play the Celtic Harp, the Piano by ear and is currently learning the guitarlele with the help of her dad who she says "has inspired my love of music."

Boo Kopliku wrote and produced her first song aged just 13 (43020764)

Emmanuelle Kopliku, one of Boo's sisters, said: "Music is a big part of family life in Boo's home and that's what inspired her to pursue her dreams of becoming a music artist.

"Her dream is to one day perform her own, original music on big stages around the world."

‘Good as Love’ will be released on Spotify, iTunes and all major platforms on November 12 at midday.