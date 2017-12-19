Grantham College fete boosts Foodbank funds

Grantham College raised over one hundred pounds for Grantham Foodbank at their annual Christmas fete earlier this month.

More than 400 people visited the fete on December 2nd to show support and for a spot of Christmas shopping.

Marketing Manager Jaz Abeysekera said: “We had 32 local small businesses join us including cake stalls, crafts, crochet items, personalised bags, Christmas cards and decorations, candles, balloons and handmade leather items. A lot of them also donated prizes to our charity tombola. Downtown & Oldrids, Boots, Superdrug, The Goose at the Bank, Grantham Bowl/Fun Farm, Morrisons, Loaded Waffle and WH Smith also donated prizes, which helped us to raise £130 in total.”

Catering students provided mince pies and mulled wine and Father Christmas put in an appearance.

Jaz presented the cheque to Grantham Foodbank co-ordinator Brian Hanbury last Wednesday along with items from their year-long foodbank collection including teabags, pasta, sauces, long life milk and toiletries.

Jaz added; “That’s just the collection from the last couple of weeks. We have the collection year-round and it gets passed on to Brian every so often. Brian informed us that the money raised from the fete will feed 200 homes. I didn’t realise the money would stretch that far.”

Brian added: “This is brilliant encouragement from our local college. Their generous donation will help pay for a large pallet of stock to be delivered.”