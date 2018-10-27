Grantham College receives funding boost
Grantham College has received £1,000 from the Tennis Foundation to help students play tennis.
Working with Grantham Tennis Club, students will get the opportunity to visit the club to take part in coached sessions. Grantham College will deliver a Tennis Leaders course as well.
As part of the funding, Lynsey Coy, Activity Development Officer went along with HND Sports students Kerry McCulley and Robert Arnold, to a training day held at the Dan Maskell Tennis Centre at Loughborough University.
The day included on court practical sessions, providing the students with ideas for activities they can run back in college along with theory sessions including looking at disability sessions and overcoming barriers to participation.
The college added the £1,000 would help students “access the excellent facilities and coaching available at Grantham Tennis Club.”
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.