Grantham College has received £1,000 from the Tennis Foundation to help students play tennis.

Working with Grantham Tennis Club, students will get the opportunity to visit the club to take part in coached sessions. Grantham College will deliver a Tennis Leaders course as well.

As part of the funding, Lynsey Coy, Activity Development Officer went along with HND Sports students Kerry McCulley and Robert Arnold, to a training day held at the Dan Maskell Tennis Centre at Loughborough University.

The day included on court practical sessions, providing the students with ideas for activities they can run back in college along with theory sessions including looking at disability sessions and overcoming barriers to participation.

The college added the £1,000 would help students “access the excellent facilities and coaching available at Grantham Tennis Club.”