Grantham College receives share of £15 million investment

Grantham College is to receive a £2.7m investment to expand its facilities and equipment for higher education and skills in engineering and digital.

It comes as part of its successful Institute of Technology (IoT) bid which was submitted before Christmas.

Grantham College is part of a collaboration of Lincolnshire Further Education Colleges and the University of Lincoln, working together to create an Institute of Technology focussed on delivering higher level technical education with a clear route to high skilled employment.

The University of Lincoln’s bid was one of 12 successful applications to receive a share of a £15m fund from the Department for Education (Dfe) to improve higher education facilities.

Principal and chief executive Paul Deane said: “I am delighted with the success of this bid and would like to congratulate everyone involved for their hard work.

“The Lincolnshire IoT will be a landmark commitment, creating a step change in the productivity of Lincolnshire.

“I would like to thank local employers for their tremendous support for this bid. They understand that this investment will be critical in supporting us to help fill their skills gaps and drive improvements in productivity in the future.”

Work at the college is to commence immediately with the first student intake into the Institute of Technology in September.

In addition, the funds will help to redevelop Stonebridge House, including a glass extension with completion of the state-of-the-art facilities expected in September 2020.

Assistant principal for higher education Dr Steven Peacock added: “Grantham College will use the funding to refurbish Stonebridge House creating a facility that blends the historic character of this beautiful building with the modern high-tech facilities required to support the creation of the engineers and digital experts of the future.”