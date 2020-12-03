Grantham College students have unleashed their creativity for a Christmas display.

As part of their work experience, 10 students helped to create colourful reindeer sculptures that will be on display at Belton House over the festive period.

The first year level three BTEC extended diploma art and design students responded to the brief set by the National Trust to produce ideas that fitted their rainbow theme and were “a show of support and strength during this difficult year."

Ten Art and Design students created reindeer sculptures to be displayed at Belton House over Christmas. (43378862)

The students produced a range of ideas and presented them to the National Trust before developing their final ideas and producing the reindeer sculptures.

In addition to being able to showcase their art and design skills, this collaboration enables students to gain valuable experience of responding to and fulfilling a commercial brief, thus preparing the students for future careers in the art and design sector.

This is the third year that a cohort of art and design students have completed work experience in connection with Belton House.

Wendy Turner, art and design lecturer at Grantham College, said: “I do feel that this has been a very good first live project for the students and I really like all the different design ideas for the rainbow reindeers.

“The art and design students have enjoyed the challenge of working for the National Trust and have developed their design and drawing skills.”

Ian Cooper, the general manager at Belton House, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to continue Belton’s illumination trail this winter.

"We have been working closely with our partners and local authorities to make sure that we are able to deliver a magical, socially distanced, walk through light trail that can safely be enjoyed by all.

"We have spent many hours transforming Belton so that it is ready for Christmas. That includes some beautifully decorated Reindeer, with special messages of hope that have been designed and hand painted by local art students from Grantham College.

"In what has been such a difficult year for everyone, it is wonderful to be able to still offer an experience that will give people something to look forward to and raise their spirits.”

The deer will be installedready for ‘Christmas at Belton’ which starts tomorrow (Friday) and continues until January 3.