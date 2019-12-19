Grantham College students take part in their own hustings event

More than 80 students attended a hustings event at Grantham College.

Candidates from Grantham and Stamford constituency took part in the hustings event earlier this month.

All parties bar Conservatives were represented in a heated debate about why local people should vote for them and the positive changes their political parties would implement for the nation.

Grantham College held a hustings. (24157993)

Each candidate started off with a three-minute introduction about themselves and their party. This was followed by a series of challenging questions from students.

Some questions were aimed at a specific party and others were open for discussion by all three candidates. Discussions also included transportation issues, the closure of A&E in the evenings, economical and environmental issues and Brexit.

Despite not all students attending the event being old enough to vote, students were engaged and asked sensible questions to help voters make an informed decision about the future of the country.

Read more EducationGrantham