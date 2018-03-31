Grantham College students visit Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland

A group of Grantham College students have returned from a ‘life changing’ visit to Poland which saw them visit Auschwitz, the notorious Nazi death camp.

Five graphic design students were selected to visit Auschwitz and Birkenau concentration camps in Krakow earlier this month as part of a two-day all-expenses paid trip organised by Khan Travel and sponsored by the Chesterhill Trust.

The group were given a tour of the Jewish ghetto upon arrival followed by a meal at a traditional Polish restaurant before they took a tour around Auschwitz and Birkenau concentration camps.

Marketing manager, Jaz Abeysekera, who accompanied the students on the trip, said: “It’s disturbing to see how people could treat others in such a way. They were no longer treated as humans and were stripped of their basic human rights along with everything else.”

The trip proved to be a real eye opener for all the students who attended.

Graphic design student, Adam Kimmings, said: “This is the most amazing trip I’ve ever been on.”

Harley Smith added: “Even after seeing it, I still can’t even slightly imagine what it could have been like.”

Graphic design course leader, Dave Thomas, also joined the students for the emotional trip.

He said: “I am so proud to have taken some of my students to Auschwitz. It was such an emotional experience and so important for them to understand what happened at that place.”

Dave is hoping to repeat the trip with a new intake of students in the upcoming academic year to continue educating young people about the Holocaust. He is hoping to combine it with a slightly longer trip to Krakow so that the students can explore the historical city and learn more about the lives of the Jewish people before the Holocaust.