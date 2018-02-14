Grantham colouring group marks anniversary

A group of colouring enthusiasts tucked into homemade cake on Tuesday to celebrate the first anniversary of their adult colouring group at Grantham Library.

Colouring fans get to meet other colourists, share ideas and techniques or simply just chat while they colour at the weekly classes, led by expert colourist Abbirose Adey.

Abbirose said: “Mum and I have been colouring addicts since I was a child. But it was only when colouring for adults really became popular a few years ago, that I got back into it again and ended up writing my own colouring book, ‘Colours of Unfrozen: Reflecting, Relaxing and Rejoicing’.”

After asking the library to stock the book, acting team leader Charlotte Caves asked Abbirose to run a group for like-minded people who wanted to try something different. Eileen West quickly joined. She said: “It’s nice to have a place to go while I colour. I find it very relaxing.”

Charlotte added: “The classes bring a totally different sense of why people use the library. People chat and meet new people.”

The classes are held every Tuesday between 10.30 and 11.30am. Drop in or call 01522 782010.