Grantham 'community' pub raises over £1,000 for leading UK hospital

Youngsters tucked into Christmas dinner at a pub in Grantham to help raise money for a charity that supports one of the world’s leading specialist heart and lung hospitals in the UK.

It was the first of a series of fund-raising events at The Priory Pub on Dysart Road, to raise £1,083.45 for The Papworth Charity, who support the pioneering and life-saving work of Papworth Hospital in Cambridge.

Priory landlord Warren Gent said: “One of our customers, Mary Berry, needed a lung transplant at Papworth Hospital a few years ago and our customers decided that this year’s Christmas fund-raising efforts should be put towards the Papworth Charity.”

Christmas party. (6432318)

The ‘singing Virden family’ hosted an entertainment night at the pub to raise further funds and to pay for 40 children to have Christmas dinner at the pub. They also got to play, games, meet Santa and receive a present.

The staff also held a tombola and made turkey baps to raise further funds for the charity but the fund-raising didn’t stop there.

On Boxing Day, Mary’s husband John, sponsored an Abba Tribute singer with a raffle and football cards and placed a donation jar on the bar.

Most of the events were organised by Priory staff Sarah Carter and Kayleigh Gent with help from Angie Virden and Stacy Carter.

Mary was delighted with the result.

She said: “The Priory is back to being a real local pub where my husband John and I go to meet friends.

“I thought that we may reach a few hundred pounds for my very special Papworth Hospital so we were stunned when the lovely customers raised over £1,000 in two weeks.

"A massive thanks goes to all those that helped. Angie & Dave, Ami and Lewis for singing at the Priory to raise money. Sarah Carter, Stacy Carter and Kayleigh Gent for all their hard work with the arrangements and Warren and Sharon at the Priory for not just raising much needed funds for a wonderful cause but for giving our community their pub back."

Warren added: "We are now reverting back to raising money for our nominated charity, Still Born, Still Standing for whom we have so far raised over £1,200."

Visit:www.papworthhospitalcharity.org.uk