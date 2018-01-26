Grantham conference to hear speech by Paralympian Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson

A conference to be held at Belton Woods Hotel will be addressed by Paralympian and broadcaster Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson.

The Lincolnshire Learning Partnership Conference 2018 - Leading in Austerity, Succeeding in Adversity - aims to give national level inspiration to senior school leaders across the county using high-profile speakers from a variety of backgrounds. The two-day residential conference will be held at the hotel on February 22, from 9.30am to 4pm, and on February 23, from 9.30am to 3pm.

Alongside Baroness Grey-Thompson, there will also be thought-provoking input from Michael Pain - a speaker, researcher and adviser to schools and academy trusts across the country. Also speaking is one of the most entertaining, inspiring and sought-after speakers on the global educational stage, Sir John Jones.

Anthony Partington, Chair of the LLP, said: “In putting this conference together, we have drawn national figures from within and outside education to inspire Lincolnshire schools to work together to meet the current challenges of school leadership. The calibre of speakers reflects our belief that innovative approaches to school improvement in Lincolnshire are of national interest and show what can be done when school leaders take ownership of the system in which they operate.”

The conference will review the achievements and progress made throughout Lincolnshire during the last academic year, sharing real stories and reflecting on what schools can achieve if they work together.

There will be opportunities to learn more about funding, workload, recruitment and retention, inspections, and harnessing technology to improve classroom practice.

For more information contact Nicky Wells at LLP@lincolnshire.gov.uk or call 01522 553 834.