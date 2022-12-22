Grantham Costcutter thief jailed for nine months

A Grantham man has been jailed after stealing groceries and assaulting a member of staff during an incident at a Costuctter store in the town.

Aaron Kelly, 39, of Tamar Court, Grantham, was charged with assault and theft following a swift investigation by officers in the Grantham Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT).

The theft was caught on CCTV which was shared by the store on social media.

Appearing at Lincoln Magistrates' Court, Kelly pleaded guilty to the theft of groceries from the Costcutter store in Hornsby Road, Grantham, on December 8, and also to assault by beating of a staff member at the store.

Following a hearing at the court on December 17, Kelly was sentenced to nine months in prison which includes a six-month suspended sentence previously given for burglary.

Video shows the theft from Costcutter in Hornsby Road, Grantham. (61234014)

He was ordered to pay compensation of £50.