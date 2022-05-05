A meet and greet event for South Kesteven District Council tenants has taken place at the Riverside sheltered housing complex on Welham Street, Grantham.

The council says it is part of its commitment to work closely with the people who use its services.

SKDC tenancy staff and supported housing and maintenance teams were on hand at the informal session to answer questions and help tenants link names with faces.

At the meet and greet event at Riverside flats, from left, SKDC Tenancy Services Manager Andre Ford-Hamilton, tenants Alan Brackenbury and Paul Sweeney, with Sheltered Housing Officer Tina Brown. (56495781)

Tenancy services manager Andre Ford-Hamilton said at the event: “We’re interested in hearing the opinions of tenants, what they have to say. We are here to support them across the board and it’s great news that we can all meet up face-to-face again.”

Tenants were able to talk about litter picking and the outdoor greenery, while maintenance staff and SKDC tradespeople were there to answer questions on upgrades and renovation, with the caretaker and other housing staff on hand to chat over tea, coffee and cakes. The event was rounded off with a prize quiz.

Cabinet member for housing and property, Councillor Robert Reid, said: “The welfare of our tenants is one of our key priorities as a housing provider and we are keen to encourage more tenant involvement, particularly in our sheltered housing.

Riverside tenants Susan Cossar and Pat Chambers. (56495778)

“It was a two-way process of giving information, inviting questions, offering surveys and providing support to some of our more vulnerable tenants. We’re very much looking forward to getting out and about across the district in the months ahead, following on from the Big Listen Survey of our tenants and leaseholders. The Big Listen and the individual events will help the Council form its business plan for future improvements to the Housing Service.”

An independent inquiry was held into the Riverside flats after residents were left without proper heating and hot water for three winters following the failure of a new heating system installed in 2016.

Further events are planned for tenants of SKDC sheltered housing schemes in Manners Street, Grantham, and Manor Court in Bourne.