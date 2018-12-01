Former Grantham mayor Ian Selby has called it “very, very wrong” that he doesn’t sit on any committees of South Kesteven District Council.

His outburst came as a meeting of the full council last week agreed to review its committee structures in time for the May 2019 council elections.

Coun Selby told the meeting: “I’m the only independent non-aligned councillor and I’m not allocated a seat.”

The former Labour councillor said it has “been like a breath of fresh air” since he became a lone councillor, but he said the lack of seat feels like “discrimination”.

Earlier, council leader Matthew Lee spoke of committee changes 18 months ago which allowed councillors to scrutinise council decisions both before they were made and afterwards. He added: “Splitting scrutiny into these committees is needed.”